Merck signs drug development deals with Moderna, Royalty Pharma

Merck & Co. is paying and getting paid in two drug development deals. The company will pay Moderna $250 million to exercise an option to develop personalized cancer vaccines, including mRNA-4157/V940, which Moderna is evaluating in combination with Merck’s Keytruda immuno-oncology therapy in a Phase 2 trial. Separately, Royalty Pharma will pay Merck $50 million to cofund development of MK-8189, a small molecule in a Phase 2b study as a treatment for schizophrenia. Royalty buys drug royalties and also invests in late-stage drug development programs.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter