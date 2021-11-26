Neuocrine and Sosei partner on schizophrenia drug

Neurocrine Biosciences will pay Sosei Heptares $100 million to partner on developing small-molecule drugs for schizophrenia, dementia, and other neuropsychiatric disorders. Sosei’s compounds target specific muscarinic receptors and could have fewer side effects than drugs that target multiple receptors. Neurocrine plans a Phase 2 study next year of a selective M4 muscarinic receptor agonist for schizophrenia.
