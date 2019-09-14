Novartis partners with IFM Due for cGAS/STING inhibitors

Novartis has formed a partnership with IFM Due, a subsidiary of IFM Therapeutics that is focused on developing inhibitors of the cGAS/stimulator of interferon genes (STING) pathway. Novartis is already developing activators of the STING protein for cancer, and is one of several companies that believes STING inhibitors would make powerful therapies for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Novartis will assume all of IFM Due’s R&D costs and may acquire the company for up to $840 million in the future.
