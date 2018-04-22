Novartis puts $100 million into malaria R&D﻿

Novartis will spend more than $100 million over five years to develop new treatments for malaria. The funds will support clinical trials for two antimalarial drug candidates, KAF156 and KAE609, which are both in midstage clinical studies. Malaria deaths have dropped by 60% between 2000 and 2015. But the infection continues to kill more than 400,000 people each year. Novartis says it will make the drugs affordable in the countries that need them the most.
