Novartis trims 20% of its research programs

Novartis has shed 90 programs from its drug pipeline as part of a portfolio review meant to make its drug engine more agile. First reported by Bloomberg, the culling amounts to 20% of Novartis’s overall drug pipeline. According to a Novartis spokesperson, the projects jettisoned range from discovery stage to early clinical development; 80% have yet to reach human clinical trials. The big pharma firm earlier licensed three anti-infective drug candidates to Boston Pharmaceuticals and is now considering what others make sense for external development.
