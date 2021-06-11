Novel antifungal wins FDA approval

The US Food and Drug Administration has approved Brexafemme, an oral antifungal for vaginal yeast infections developed by the biotech firm Scynexis. The drug’s active compound, ibrexafungerp, is a glucan synthase inhibitor that is in a new class of drugs called triterpenoids. The compound, which Scynexis calls the first approved novel antifungal in more than 20 years, is effective against Candida species, including some drug-resistant strains.
