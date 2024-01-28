Novo Nordisk and EraCal partner on small-molecule obesity treatment

Novo Nordisk has reached a deal with EraCal Therapeutics, a spin-off from Harvard University and the University of Zurich, to develop and market an EraCal small molecule to treat obesity. The molecule, through an unspecified mechanism, is intended to control appetite and body weight. Novo will have the exclusive rights to market and develop any resulting drugs, while EraCal is eligible to receive milestone payments of up to about $255 million, along with royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter