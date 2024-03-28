Novo Nordisk to acquire RNA specialist Cardior

Novo Nordisk has agreed to acquire the biotechnology company Cardior Pharmaceuticals for about $1 billion. Cardior specializes in targeting noncoding RNA for heart therapies and has a compound called CDR132L in Phase 2 trials to treat heart failure. If approved, the oligonucleotide would be a first-in-class therapy for the disease. In January, Novo Nordisk reached a $500 billion market value, bolstered by its blockbuster drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which alone accounted for more than 90% of the company’s sales in 2023.
