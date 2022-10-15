Ochre Bio raises $30 million for RNA-based liver disease therapies

Ochre Bio has raised $30 million in series A funding to develop RNA therapies for chronic liver diseases. The UK start-up creates potential RNA therapies to reprogram the liver and tests them on discarded donor livers, which can be kept alive outside the body for multiple days. Ochre says it will use the funding to translate its research into drug candidates. It expects to move candidates to clinical development in 2024.
