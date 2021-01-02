Pfizer to codevelop Myovant cancer drug

Pfizer will pay $650 million up front and up to $4.2 billion in milestone payments to Myovant Sciences to jointly develop relugolix, an oral gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist. The drug, which reduces testicular testosterone, was recently approved in the US for treating advanced prostate cancer. Relugolix also reduces ovarian estradiol. A tablet containing relugolix and a small amount of estradiol and norethindrone acetate is under regulatory review for treating uterine fibroids and is in clinical studies for treating endometriosis.
