Regulus and Sanofi overhaul microRNA partnership﻿

Regulus Therapeutics has granted Sanofi an exclusive license for RG-012, a microRNA therapeutic in a Phase II study for a genetic kidney disease called Alport syndrome. Running low on cash, Regulus in July laid off 60% of its staff and paused recruitment for the RG-012 trial while it reconfigured its long-standing partnership with Sanofi. The French drug firm will pay roughly $7 million for full rights to RG-012 and reimburse Regulus for some activities.
