Roche partners with Atea on COVID-19 antiviral

Roche will pay Atea Pharmaceuticals $350 million for rights to develop and distribute AT-527, an experimental antiviral treatment, outside the US. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, Atea had begun developing AT-527, a purine nucleotide prodrug, as an oral treatment for infections of hepatitis C virus. The company is now testing the molecule, which interferes with viral RNA polymerase, in a clinical trial of people with mild to moderate COVID-19. Atea also granted Roche rights to manufacture AT-527 worldwide.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter