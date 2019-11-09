Roche to pay Dicerna $200 million for hepatitis B virus RNAi therapy

Roche will pay $200 million to license Dicerna Pharmaceuticals’ RNA interference (RNAi) drug candidate for hepatitis B virus (HBV). Dicerna could also earn up to $1.5 billion in future payments for the molecule, which is in a Phase I clinical trial. The program will complement Roche’s experimental small-molecule and antisense oligonucleotide HBV treatments. Other companies developing RNAi therapies for HBV include Johnson & Johnson and Vir Biotechnology.
