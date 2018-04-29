Sanofi’s Zerhouni stepping down as research chief

Sanofi’s head of R&D, Elias Zerhouni, will retire this summer. Zerhouni joined the big pharma firm in 2009, not long after stepping down as director of the U.S. National Institutes of Health. During his tenure, Sanofi put its R&D operations through an overhaul that included the sale or closure of multiple research sites. Zerhouni will be succeeded by John C. Reed, who currently leads research and early development at Roche.
