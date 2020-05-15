Skyhawk expands drug discovery with Merck

Merck & Co. has expanded its collaboration with Skyhawk Therapeutics to develop small-molecule drugs that modify RNA splicing in autoimmune and metabolic diseases. The deal builds on an agreement the firms announced last summer to develop drugs for neurodegenerative diseases and cancer. Skyhawk will get an undisclosed up-front payment and could receive up to $600 million per drug program. Skyhawk, which was one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019, also has collaborations with Biogen, Celgene, and Takeda Pharmaceutical.
