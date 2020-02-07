Sumitomo Dainippon puts drug developed with artificial intelligence in the clinic

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma says it has initiated a Phase I clinical study in Japan of DSP-1181, a treatment for obsessive-compulsive disorder that was created using artificial intelligence technology from Exscientia. A joint research team combined Sumitomo’s expertise in monoamine GPCR drug discovery and Exscientia’s Centaur Chemist AI platform. The firms say they completed the exploratory research phase in less than 12 months, versus the typical average of 4.5 years.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter