Sunovion and Otsuka partner to develop psychiatric drugs

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals and Otsuka Pharmaceutical have agreed to jointly develop four Sunovion compounds for psychiatric diseases. Sunovion will receive $270 million up front, plus milestone payments of up to $620 million. The compounds are ulotaront, a trace amine–associated receptor 1 agonist for the treatment of schizophrenia, in Phase 3 trials; a nonracemic ratio of amisulpride enantiomers for use in bipolar disorder, in Phase 3 trials; and depression and Alzheimer’s disease compounds in Phase 1 trials.
