Takeda licenses Enterome drug for Crohn’s disease

Takeda Pharmaceutical will pay $50 million up front to license Enterome’s EB8018, a small molecule in development to treat Crohn’s disease and other gastrointestinal disorders. Enterome could get $640 million more in milestone payments. EB8018 works by selectively disarming virulent bacteria in the gut without disrupting the local microbiome, Enterome says. The firm licensed the drug from Vertex Pharmaceuticals in 2016.
