UCB buying Ra Pharmaceuticals for $2.1 billion

Acting to bolster its drug pipeline for myasthenia gravis, UCB has agreed to buy Ra Pharmaceuticals in a deal valued at $2.1 billion. The acquisition will place Ra’s zilucoplan, a peptide in Phase III clinical trials to treat the neuromuscular disease, beside UCB’s rozanolixizumab, an antibody also in Phase III trials against the disease. UCB will also net Ra’s Extreme Diversity technology for producing synthetic macrocyclic peptides. UCB plans to keep Ra’s Cambridge, Massachusetts, research center in place.
