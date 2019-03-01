Wilmington PharmaTech expands US operations

Wilmington PharmaTech plans to spend $18 million to expand a research and manufacturing facility in Newark, Delaware, a project that it says will add 139 jobs at the site. The drug contract research and development organization was launched in 2003 by Hui-Yin “Harry” Li, a former DuPont research chemist. It has three facilities in Newark—one previously owned by DuPont—and employs 37 people in the city. The company also operates a plant in Suzhou, China.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter