3T Biosciences launches to develop immunotherapies

3T Biosciences has emerged from stealth with $40 million in series A funding to develop immunotherapies that treat solid tumors and other immune-mediated diseases. The company has a license to technology from Stanford University for discovering therapeutically active T-cell receptor mimetics. K. Christopher Garcia, 3T’s scientific cofounder, is a Stanford structural biologist. The license includes a development-stage therapy.
