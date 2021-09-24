858 Therapeutics raises $60 million

858 Therapeutics has launched with $60 million in series A financing to develop small-molecule cancer drugs. The San Diego-based start-up also acquired Gotham Therapeutics for an undisclosed sum. Gotham launched in 2018 to develop drugs based on epitranscriptomics, the study of chemical modifications to RNA. Gotham’s lead program is a drug that targets METTL3, an RNA-modifying enzyme that is elevated in some cancers. 858 hopes to advance that program into clinical trials by 2023.
