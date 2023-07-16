AI developer Nvidia invests $50 million in Recursion

The graphics card designer and artificial intelligence developer Nvidia has invested $50 million in Recursion, an AI-based drug discovery company. The firms will also work together to optimize Recursion’s AI models for biology and chemistry in drug discovery and distribute them via Nvidia’s cloud services. Recursion recently acquired Cyclica and Valence Discovery, two chemistry-based AI developers, to broaden its biology-based drug discovery platform. The firm claims that it now has a biological and chemical dataset exceeding 23 petabytes and 3 trillion searchable gene and compound relationships. Nvidia introduced a generative drug discovery AI cloud service called BioNeMo earlier this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter