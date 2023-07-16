Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Drug Discovery

AI developer Nvidia invests $50 million in Recursion

by Rick Mullin
July 16, 2023 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 101, Issue 23
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

 

The graphics card designer and artificial intelligence developer Nvidia has invested $50 million in Recursion, an AI-based drug discovery company. The firms will also work together to optimize Recursion’s AI models for biology and chemistry in drug discovery and distribute them via Nvidia’s cloud services. Recursion recently acquired Cyclica and Valence Discovery, two chemistry-based AI developers, to broaden its biology-based drug discovery platform. The firm claims that it now has a biological and chemical dataset exceeding 23 petabytes and 3 trillion searchable gene and compound relationships. Nvidia introduced a generative drug discovery AI cloud service called BioNeMo earlier this year.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Leash raises cash for AI-driven medchem
Genentech and Nividia form AI computing pact
Sanofi pays Atomwise $20 million in AI-enabled research pact

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE