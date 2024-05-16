AbbVie and Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals partner for psychiatric drugs

AbbVie and Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals have entered an option-to-license agreement for new drugs for psychiatric disorders. The agreement centers on discovering novel drugs that enhance neuroplasticity, like psychedelics do, while avoiding unwanted psychoactive effects such as hallucinations. AbbVie says second-generation “neuroplastogens” hold the potential to treat mood and anxiety disorders. AbbVie will pay Gilgamesh $65 million up front.
