Aeovian raises $37 million for mTORC1 inhibitors

San Francisco–based Aeovian Pharmaceuticals has raised $37 million in series A financing to develop a small-molecule drug candidate that inhibits a protein complex called mammalian target of rapamycin complex 1 (mTORC1). Existing mTORC1 inhibitors also target a similar complex, called mTORC2, causing several immune and metabolic side effects. Aeovian’s first program will inhibit mTORC1 to treat a nervous system disease, but the firm later plans antiaging studies.
