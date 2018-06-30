Akero debuts with $65 million to tackle NASH

Akero Therapeutics has launched with $65 million in its first formal round of financing to tackle nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, a disease marked by accumulation of fat and scarring on the liver. The cash will support the clinical development of ARK-001, a long-acting fibroblast growth factor 21 analog licensed from Amgen. Akero is the latest in a crop of well-funded biotech firms focused on NASH, for which there is no treatment, despite affecting an estimated 16 million Americans.
