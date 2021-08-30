Atavistik launches for allosteric drug discovery

Atavistik Bio has launched with $60 million in series A financing to develop small-molecule drugs for metabolic diseases and cancer. The start-up is based on the work of Jared Rutter, a biochemist at the University of Utah who studies how metabolites act as allosteric regulators of proteins. His research has led to new strategies for targeting proteins implicated in disease. The firm’s acting CEO is John A. Josey, former CEO of Peloton Therapeutics, which Merck & Co. acquired in 2019.
