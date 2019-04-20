BASF invests in quantum computing start-up Zapata

BASF Venture Capital is among the investors leading a $21 million series A round of funding for Zapata Computing, a 2017 spin-off from Harvard University in the field of quantum computing. Zapata is developing software and quantum algorithms to assist discovery researchers in fields including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and materials. BASF says quantum computing will help shorten the time it takes to launch new products.
