Bayer outsources chemistry R&D to Nuvisan

Bayer will transfer most of its Berlin-based small-molecule drug research to Nuvisan, a German research services firm with expertise in clinical studies, lab services, and contract manufacturing. Nuvisan will take over a center on Bayer’s Berlin campus that employs about 400 researchers focused on activities including lead discovery, medicinal chemistry, and drug metabolism studies. Sanofi entered a similar partnership in 2015 when it transferred its small-molecule site in Toulouse, France, to the services firm Evotec.
