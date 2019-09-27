Boehringer and Inflammasome form eye disease pact

Boehringer Ingelheim and Inflammasome Therapeutics will work together on therapies for serious eye diseases. Under the broad pact, worth up to $160 million for Inflammasome, a long-acting, degradable intravitreal implant from Inflammasome will be used to deliver up to three compounds from Boehringer’s retinal disease pipeline. That pipeline includes clinical-stage treatments for macular degeneration, diabetic retinal diseases, and other eye disorders.
