Boundless Bio raises $105 million to target DNA circles

San Diego–based Boundless Bio has raised $105 million in series B financing to continue developing small-molecule therapies that target unusual DNA circles found in cancer called extrachromosomal DNA (ecDNA). The circles often contain cancer-promoting oncogenes that allow tumors to rapidly develop resistance to cancer therapies. Boundless has identified three targets related to ecDNA that it is developing drugs against and is using synthetic lethality screens to identify more targets. The new financing will also help Boundless develop a companion diagnostic to identify tumors with ecDNA.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter