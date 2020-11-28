Bristol Myers and Schrödinger sign discovery deal

Bristol Myers Squibb is paying Schrödinger $55 million up front as part of a broad pact to develop small-molecule therapies for oncology, immunology, and neurological diseases. BMS gains access to two early-stage programs already underway at Schrödinger, which uses a physics-based computational platform to identify and optimize its lead compounds. Since 2019, Schrödinger has sealed similarly broad pacts with AstraZeneca and Takeda Pharmaceutical.
