CAMP4 raises $45 million to target regulatory RNA

CAMP4 Therapeutics has raised $45 million to develop oligonucleotide therapies targeting regulatory RNAs that control gene expression. The goal is to boost gene expression in diseases in which it is too low. CAMP4’s initial focus will be on diseases of the central nervous system and liver—parts of the body where oligonucleotide therapies have shown the greatest success and where they are easiest to deliver. The company may expand to muscle and heart diseases next.
