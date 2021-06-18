Advertisement

Drug Discovery

CAMP4 raises $45 million to target regulatory RNA

by Ryan Cross
June 18, 2021 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 99, Issue 23
CAMP4 Therapeutics has raised $45 million to develop oligonucleotide therapies targeting regulatory RNAs that control gene expression. The goal is to boost gene expression in diseases in which it is too low. CAMP4’s initial focus will be on diseases of the central nervous system and liver—parts of the body where oligonucleotide therapies have shown the greatest success and where they are easiest to deliver. The company may expand to muscle and heart diseases next.

