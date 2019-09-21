Carb-X funds Procarta’s oligonucleotide-based antibacterials

Stevenage, England-based Procarta Biosystems will receive up to $9.2 million in funding from Carb-X, a public-private partnership that backs development of antibiotics, vaccines, and diagnostics for drug-resistant bacteria. Procarta is developing oligonucleotide antimicrobials against gram-negative pathogens. It uses nanoparticles to deliver oligonucleotides to cells, where they target bacterial transcription factors and thus block bacterial gene expression.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter