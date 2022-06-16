Charm Therapeutics launches with $50 million for structure-based drug design

The structure-based drug discovery start-up Charm Therapeutics has launched with $50 million in series A financing. Charm uses 3D deep learning to identify and develop small-molecule therapies for hard-to-drug targets in cancer and other conditions. The firm says its DragonFold algorithm predicts how ligands bind with protein targets implicated in disease. Charm is based on the work of cofounder David Baker, head of the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington.
