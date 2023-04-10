Confo signs GPCR pact

The Belgian biotech Confo Therapeutics has entered a collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo to develop small-molecule agonists that target G-protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) to treat central nervous system diseases. Confo will lead the drug discovery efforts, while the Japanese firm has the option under an exclusive global license to develop and commercialize the compounds. Confo technology uses antibodies that can bind to GPCRs to stabilize them, allowing researchers to design ligands that can selectively hitch to the GPCRs when the protein targets are in specific conformations. Confo will receive from Daiichi up-front and potential milestone payments totaling $183 million, as well as royalties.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter