DNA-encoded library firm X-Chem is acquired

X-Chem, a provider of DNA-encoded libraries for drug discovery, has been bought by the European investment firm GHO Capital Partners for an undisclosed sum from two other investment firms. Based in Waltham, Massachusetts, X-Chem provides libraries containing over 200 billion small molecules. It counts Bayer, Pfizer, and Roche among its partners. Founder and current senior vice president of chemistry Matt Clark has become CEO.
