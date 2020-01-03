Deerfield signs academic pact with Duke

The health-care venture firm Deerfield Management is launching Four Points Innovation, a start-up that will invest up to $130 million over 10 years to support preclinical drug discovery and development projects proposed by researchers at Duke University. In 2019, Deerfield announced the launch of similar biotech start-ups based on academic partnerships with Columbia University, Harvard University, and the University of Illinois at Chicago.
