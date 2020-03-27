Design Therapeutics launches with $45 million for neurological diseases

San Diego–based Design Therapeutics has launched with $45 million in series A financing to develop small-molecule drugs that alter gene expression. The start-up plans to treat nucleotide repeat disorders including Friedreich’s ataxia and myotonic dystrophy. Design was cofounded by Pratik Shah, former chairman of Synthorx, and Aseem Ansari, a biochemist who recently left the University of Wisconsin for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The firm has licensed Ansari’s technology from Wisconsin.
