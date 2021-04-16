Evotec and BMS launch German drug discovery center

The drug discovery services company Evotec has joined with Bristol Myers Squibb to create a program called beLAB2122 to promote drug discovery at academic institutions in the Rhine-Main-Neckar region of Germany. The companies say they will make $20 million available to scientists at institutions such as the German Cancer Research Center and Heidelberg University for projects that could be spun off into new firms.
