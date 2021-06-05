Expansion Therapeutics licenses RNA-targeting molecules from Scripps

Expansion Therapeutics has licensed two programs from Scripps Research focused on targeting RNA with small molecules. The start-up was cofounded by Scripps scientist Matthew Disney, who pioneered methods for discovering compounds that target RNA sequences that fold into unique shapes. One of the licensed programs is based on Disney’s work on molecules targeting the premessenger RNA that encodes the protein tau, which forms tangles in the brains of people with Alzheimer’s disease.
