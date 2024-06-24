Flagship Pioneering and ProFound Therapeutics partner with Pfizer for ‘obesity’ treatments

Flagship Pioneering, ProFound Therapeutics, and Pfizer will partner to develop “obesity” treatments.ProFound, founded by Flagship, specializes in discovering what it calls hidden proteins in the human proteome. Its ProFoundry Atlas catalogs novel protein sequences that could be targeted for therapeutic intervention. Under the agreement, ProFound will identify possible treatments, which Pfizer may or may not pursue. The pact is the first to come from a $100 million partnership formed last year to foster collaboration between Pfizer and Flagship-founded companies.
