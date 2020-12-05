Frontier and AbbVie sign E3 degrader pact

AbbVie will pay Frontier Medicines $55 million up front as part of a multiyear pact in which the firms will use Frontier’s chemoproteomics technology to identify small molecules that act on E3 ligases, a family of proteins that tag other proteins for degradation. The approach is considered a way to target “undruggable” proteins. Frontier, one of C&EN’s 10 Start-Ups to Watch in 2019, launched in 2018 with technology developed by University of California, Berkeley, chemical biologist Daniel Nomura. This is its first major collaboration.
