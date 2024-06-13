Advertisement

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Drug Discovery

GSK acquires Elsie Biotechnologies for oligonucleotide therapy

by Sarah Braner
June 13, 2024 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 102, Issue 18
GSK has acquired Elsie Biotechnologies, an oligonucleotide therapeutics company, in a deal worth up to $50 million. Oligo therapy aims to modulate gene expression by binding a small strand of DNA or RNA onto longer RNA strands, to achieve effects that are not attainable with existing drugs. The companies began a research partnership in July 2023 to develop Elsie’s oligo drug discovery platform, which GSK licensed earlier this year. GSK says it is developing oligo therapeutics to treat chronic hepatitis B and steatotic liver disease.

