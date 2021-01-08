Genentech taps Ribometrix for drugs that target RNA

Genentech will collaborate with Ribometrix to discover and develop small molecules that target 3-D structures in RNA. Ribometrix was cofounded by Kevin Weeks, a chemist at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, based on chemical-probing techniques he invented to determine the structures of RNA. The firm is one of several start-ups hoping to prove that small molecules can tackle RNA. It will earn $25 million up front and up to $1 billion in milestones.
