Gilead strikes deal with microbiome specialist Second Genome

Gilead Sciences will pay Second Genome $38 million as part of a deal to identify biomarkers associated with clinical response in up to five Gilead drugs under development for inflammation, fibrosis, and other diseases. In addition, the firms will seek new targets and drug candidates for inflammatory bowel disease. Gilead says the agreement, which could bring Second Genome $300 million in additional milestone payments, advances its commitment to inflammatory disease research.
