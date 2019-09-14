IRBM, MD Anderson ink antibody development pact

IRBM has signed a service and development agreement with the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop monoclonal antibodies targeting a novel immune checkpoint. The two will combine their discovery technologies to identify and validate lead antibodies through preclinical proof of concept studies. IRBM will use its phage display antibody libraries and immuno-oncology capabilities to generate and optimize fully human antibody candidates against the undisclosed target.
