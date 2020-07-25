Industry-university collaboration Apollo licenses first product

Apollo Therapeutics, a collaboration between three drug firms and tech transfer offices at three UK universities, has licensed its first product—a gene therapy developed at University College London—to the health-care investment firm Deerfield Management. Deerfield will further the research at its new laboratory in New York City. Apollo was formed in 2016 to translate academic research into medicines. Apollo CEO Richard Butt says he expects further licensing progress this year.
