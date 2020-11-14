Inipharm raises funds to advance liver drug

Inipharm has raised $35 million in series A financing from 5AM Ventures, Wu Capital, and existing investors. Founded in 2018, Inipharm is developing small-molecule drugs that modulate HSD17B13, a gene associated with liver diseases including nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), which is the target of numerous drug development efforts. Regeneron and Alnylam, for example, are testing RNA interference to combat NASH.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter