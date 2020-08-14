Ligand to acquire protein technology firm Pfenex

Ligand Pharmaceuticals is paying more than a 50% premium to acquire all outstanding shares of Pfenex for $438 million. Ligand earns royalties and licensing fees from drug companies that use its antibody and small-molecule discovery platforms, and from its drug solubilization business. Pfenex licenses a recombinant protein production method that it says is suited for making complex proteins at large scale. Its owners could earn an extra $78 million if they meet an undisclosed milestone by the end of 2021.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter